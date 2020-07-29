Ward 4 City Director Capi Peck filed for re-election today. She is so far the only candidate to file for her seat. No others filed for the four seats on the ballot this year.

There were no new filings today for what will be the first Little Rock School Board election in six years.

Others are filing for municipal offices in Pulaski County, including Terry Hartwick as the first to file for mayor of North Little Rock. Others are expected to file, including Tracy Steele. Mayor Joe Smith is retiring.