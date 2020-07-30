The secretary of state’s office today provided me the bid to clean the 10 Commandments monument the day after it was doused with olive oil July 15 by one of a group of women who said they’d been praying daily at the Capitol for law enforcement officers.

A spokesman for the office said they don’t have an invoice yet.

As we reported, a Capitol police officer came across the women when one took a bottle of olive oil from under her shirt and poured some on the memorial. The Capitol police referred the matter to Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley to review. He declined to file a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge. Police Chief Darrell Hedden said no damage is now visible.

UPDATE: A reader inquires about spending tax money on maintenance of the privately financed memorial.

Chris Powell of the secretary of state’s office responds:

Once the monument was placed on state grounds, it became the property of the state. One part of the funding requirements during the process is that the sponsors submit a certain percentage of funds to the state towards a maintenance fund that is then administered by the state.

Powell said he didn’t have the precise figure, but sponsors had to put up 10 percent of the monument cost, reported to be about $26,000.