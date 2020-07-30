Many are saying it’s the best Barack Obama speech ever. It was passionate and tough on those tearing down the things U.S. Rep. John Lewis fought for, particularly voting rights. The Trump administration and his enablers are busy tearing them down.
Call Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman. Tell them to vote for restoration of the Voting Rights Act.
“Bull Connor may be gone, but today we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of Black Americans,” the nation’s first Black president said at Lewis’s final memorial service. “George Wallace may be gone but we can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators. We may no longer have to guess the number of jelly beans in a jar in order to cast a ballot, but even as we sit here there are those in power who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting.”
Preach it!