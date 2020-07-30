Many are saying it’s the best Barack Obama speech ever. It was passionate and tough on those tearing down the things U.S. Rep. John Lewis fought for, particularly voting rights. The Trump administration and his enablers are busy tearing them down.

Call Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman. Tell them to vote for restoration of the Voting Rights Act.

The Washington Post reports.

Obama, speaking for 40 minutes at the pulpit once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., tied Lewis’s early life as a Freedom Rider to the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. He likened the ensuing clearing of Lafayette Square, with tear gas against peaceful protesters, to the same fights Lewis waged.