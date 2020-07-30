By
Max Brantley
Many are saying it’s the best Barack Obama speech ever. It was passionate and tough on those tearing down the things U.S. Rep. John Lewis fought for, particularly voting rights. The Trump administration and his enablers are busy tearing them down.

Call Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman. Tell them to vote for restoration of the Voting Rights Act.

Obama, speaking for 40 minutes at the pulpit once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., tied Lewis’s early life as a Freedom Rider to the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. He likened the ensuing clearing of Lafayette Square, with tear gas against peaceful protesters, to the same fights Lewis waged.

“Bull Connor may be gone, but today we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of Black Americans,” the nation’s first Black president said at Lewis’s final memorial service. “George Wallace may be gone but we can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators. We may no longer have to guess the number of jelly beans in a jar in order to cast a ballot, but even as we sit here there are those in power who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting.”

Preach it!

 

