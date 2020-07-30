LaConda Watson, director of the Jacksonville Boys and Girls Club and a member of the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board, will be joining the communications staff of Governor Hutchinson Aug. 10.

She’ll be deputy communications director and paid $70,000, she told me this morning. The position has been unfilled recently.

She’ll report to communications director Katie Beck, whose work has grown through the governor’s daily briefings on coronavirus.

Watson acknowledged voting in Democratic primaries but says she’s always voted for the candidate best in tune with her values, including Asa Hutchinson in general elections. She said she appreciated the work he’d done to improve education and help young people.

She’ll remain on the school board and plans to run for re-election next year. Her tenure there was marked by controversy in 2017 when another board member questioned her spending on training trips. She defended that training then, and now, but said she’d responded poorly then with angry remarks and apologized then and now.