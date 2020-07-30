A new round of polling by a consortium of four universities shows a continuing downward trend for approval of the work of both Donald Trump and governors in responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

Governor Hutchinson has had a notable drop in approval in Arkansas, even bigger than that experienced by Trump.

The summary of the seventh round of polling, the latest of more than 19,000 people through online polling:

Approval of Trump’s handling of COVID-19 edged lower by 2 points (10 points since April), and of the average governor by 2 points (13 since April). Some Republican governors of states that reopened early — and that have faced surges in COVID-19 — continue to see declining approval ratings, fairly closely mirroring President Trump’s pandemic-related approval in those states.

Here are the results on the questions, with results sown through Arkansas.

Comment: I’ve been increasingly critical of the governor’s handling of the pandemic. But the president’s rating has dropped less than Hutchinson’s has dropped (16 vs. 24 points)? Hard to figure.