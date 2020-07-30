Donald Trump floats another idea beyond his power — though with William Barr as attorney general and his supporters on the U.S. Supreme Court you never know. Delay the November election.

He fears universal mail voting, though says mail absentee voting, which he uses and is functionally the same thing, is OK.

When will the nightmare be over? If not January 2021, the country is well and truly screwed.

Could we get a resoundingly negative response from the Arkansas Republicans in Congress? I won’t hold my breath.

Sen. Joyce Elliott, the Democratic candidate for 2nd District Congress, has an opinion: