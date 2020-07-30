Walmart is laying off hundreds and reorganizing store operations as it moves to become an “omni-channel” operation, presumably meaning moves to online and other commercial efforts apart from brick-and-mortar stores.
A company statement is expected later today, but early reporting says the changes include corporate jobs in Bentonville.
From Bloomberg:
The world’s biggest retailer has laid off hundreds of workers in units including store planning, logistics, merchandising and real estate, according to people familiar with the matter. It is also reorganizing its roughly 4,750 U.S. stores by consolidating divisions and eliminating some regional manager roles, two of the people said.