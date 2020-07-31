The ACLU has called for policing reforms after a local prosecutor’s decision not to charge Conway police officers in the February death of Lionel Morris, a suspected shoplifter who was Tased and restrained for six minutes while crying he couldn’t breathe, then died en route to a hospital.

Officers chased, tackled and hit Morris in a Harp’s store. They said force was necessary to subdue him. Release of video this week showed officers with a foot or knee on Morris as he said he couldn’t breathe.

An ACLU release: