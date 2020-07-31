Arkansas Department of Health

The end-of-week report on active coronavirus cases in Arkansas from the state Department of Health provides the following information:

There were 6,641 active COVID-19 cases as of 12:30 p.m. July 31. 52 percent were female, 48 percent were male. 39 percent were white, 17 percent were African-American, 2 percent were native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander. 7 percent were “other.” 32 percent were in the 25-45 age group, 26 percent were in the 45-64 age group, 15 percent were under 18, 13 percent were 18-24 and 14 percent were 65 and older.

Active nursing home cases include 971 residents and 615 nursing care workers. 159 residents have died; one staff member has died.

Active cases in prisons, intermediate care facilities and residential care facilities include 1,419 inmates/ residents and 366 staff. 29 inmates/residents have died, 1 staff member has died.

There are 279 active cases in poultry plants.

There are 223 COVID-19 patients in ICU, 99 of them on ventilators. There are 150 ICU beds available for all patients statewide.

507 Arkansans are in the hospital with the disease. 453 Arkansans have died of it.

Of all these numbers, among the most interesting are these: The health department reports that In the 14 days prior to diagnosis, only 242 positive cases went to a grocery store or retail store. That produced a percentage of 4 percent, so if that is based on the active case number, 6,050 people were contacted.

Is it possible that only 242 people out of 6,050 contacted really have not been in a grocery store (or retail establishment) in two weeks? Or are people not being straight with contact tracers?

Arkansas Department of Health

That also leaves 600 people not contacted, but that number is perhaps not surprising, given the active case total includes cases reported in just the last 24 hours.