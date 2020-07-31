The Division of Correction yesterday announced the deaths of two more inmates related to COVID-19.

Both had been inmates in the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern. One was in his 70s, serving a sentence for a “drug-related offense.” The other was in his late 60s and serving a sentence for kidnapping.

My question: With coronavirus rampaging through the prisons, should Arkansas continue incarceration of people in their 70s on a drug-related offense? Perhaps there are extenuating explanations. But I wonder. So does the ACLU, which might get a better outcome on its complaint in federal court to improve health conditions and release more inmates.