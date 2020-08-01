An “exclusive” from Breitbart, the right-wing agitprop outfit:

Ever-more-extreme Sen. Tom Cotton is ragging Google for the supposed proof Breitbart has amassed that the dominant search engine is preventing views of content critical of Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Cotton also wants The Department of Justice for Donald Trump to sic its anti-trust lawyers on Google.

Sure.

Advertisement

FWIW: I searched Google for “Joe Biden criticism Breitbart” and got a half-million responses. At the top:

Advertisement

Try “Tom Cotton Joe Biden” on Google and you get 1.7 million results. Not favorable toward Biden.

Google: You really need to do better than this.