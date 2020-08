Advertisement

The daily report on COVID-19 from the Arkansas Health Department shows a rise of 662 cases from yesterday’s total, to 43,173.

Seven more deaths pushed the state total to 460. The state counts 6,679 active cases, up 24 from yesterday.

The rise in new cases today is down a bit from the string of 700-plus days. But it is the weekend.

