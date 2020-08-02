Pac 12 football players are threatening a boycott if health and compensation demands aren’t met.

Advertisement

For now, it’s just one of the major conferences.

But what if it spreads?

Advertisement

Athletes, but football players particularly, are being asked (forced) to go back to work because their unpaid labor raises millions for college athletic departments. The coronavirus epidemic, with its health threat, has upped the stakes for the growing battle to compensate players for the riches they produce for coaches and athletic departments.

My prediction: This movement won’t be limited to the Pac-12.

Advertisement

Here’s the full #Weareunited statement from the Players Tribune. The demands apply to all sports, not just football.

Some of the complaints: