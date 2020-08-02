By
Max Brantley
On
4:56 pm

Pac 12 football players are threatening a boycott if health and compensation demands aren’t met.

For now, it’s just one of the major conferences.

But what if it spreads?

Athletes, but football players particularly, are being asked (forced) to go back to work because their unpaid labor raises millions for college athletic departments. The coronavirus epidemic, with its health threat, has upped the stakes for the growing battle to compensate players for the riches they produce for coaches and athletic departments.

My prediction: This movement won’t be limited to the Pac-12.

Here’s the full #Weareunited statement from the Players Tribune. The demands apply to all sports, not just football.

Some of the complaints:

Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
