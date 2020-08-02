I received an anonymous tip Friday that Rusty Cranford, the key lobbyist-fixer in the sprawling public corruption case that ensnared several legislators, would be released from federal prison later this week to serve his sentence in home detention in a home he owns in Douglassville, Texas, near the minimum security prison in Texarkana.

Advertisement

I’ve been unable to reach anyone to confirm or deny that tip. But court records indicate he IS seeking release to home detention on account of the coronavirus threat.

Prosecutors are opposing a plea for this in federal district court in Springfield, Mo. They note he has pending a request with the Bureau of Prisons for a transfer to home detention, though it would be through an appeal to Washington of an original denial.

Advertisement

Cranford says his health problems put him at risk in the coronavirus pandemic. In arguing for release, he also details the help he’s provided prosecutors in a case in which two high-ranking figures in the scandal are still awaiting trial. His plea, in addition to citing an exemplary prison behavior record, said:

From early on in his confinement, Mr. Cranford has been a valued cooperating witness offering substantial assistance to the government, participating in at least ten proffer sessions with both the US Attorney’s Office and the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office and testifying before the grand jury on multiple occasions. Notably, Mr. Cranford will be eligible for a reduction in sentence based on substantial assistance upon completion of his cooperation when his co-defendants’ cases are resolved by trial or plea.

Cranford is 59, not old enough (65) for consideration of special treatment under guidelines issued during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Cranford contends his health was made worse by 18 months in a Missouri county jail as he provided testimony to the federal Grand Jury in the case still pending against Tom and Bontiea Goss, the two top former officials of Preferred Family Health Care. They are scheduled for trial in April. The nonprofit illegally Medicaid money to political contributions and bribes.

Cranford has been held since his arrest in March 2018 because he was deemed a flight risk and also because he was accused of threatening to have an adverse witness killed. He later entered a negotiated guilty plea and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

April 7 he filed a motion for compassionate early release, then withdrew it and submitted a new motion April 28. As the government recounts it: