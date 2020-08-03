KTHV, Channel 11, is reporting a Little Rock Police Department notification on its Twitter account that a child has died of an accidental shooting at 600 Hardin Road. That’s the address of an Extended Stay America hotel.

There is no further information from police at this time. An investigation is continuing. We’ll update with information from the requested incident report.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Police responded to the call at 4:17 a.m. The father of the child told police the sound of the gunshot woke him up. Officers did CPR on the child, who had a gunshot wound to the chest. The child was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m. Parents Antwon McCuin and Brittney Jackson were transported to the 12th Street substation. Police are still investigating.