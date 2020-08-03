Adam Jones (Creative Commons)

Here is your final list of candidates for the Little Rock School District:

Zone 1: Michael Mason, a member of the LRSD Community Advisory Board, is the sole candidate.

Advertisement

Zone 2: Sandrekkia Morning, an arts educator and activist who appeared on the cover of our July issue, is the only candidate.

Zone 3: Tommy Branch Jr, Evelyn Hemphill Callaway, Michael Sanders and Monica Wilely.

Advertisement

Zone 4: Licensed clinical social worker Leigh Ann Wilson is the lone candidate.

Zone 5: Real estate agent Stuart Mackey Sr. filed today to take on advocate, attorney and Arkansas Times contributor Ali Noland.

Advertisement

Zone 6: FranSha’ Anderson, Vicki Hatter, Lou Jackson, Chris Kingsby

Zone 7: Former board member Norma Johnson will take on nonprofit leader Ryan Davis, who narrowly lost his bid to replace John Walker in the state House of Representatives.

Zone 8: Former LRSD Board president Greg Adams will take on Benjamin Coleman, Jr.

Zone 9: CAB Preside Jeff Wood will square off against Kieng B. Vang-Dings.

Advertisement

We’ll dive deeper into the candidates in the coming months.