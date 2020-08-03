Hawley Woods

The city of Little Rock will open bids at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on proposals to lease 18 acres of green space in War Memorial Park for a golf entertainment venue.

Since the proposal arises from Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s office and he’s been trying to land the Topgolf sports bar/driving range to Little Rock, the Texas-based chain is expected to be a bidder.

The idea was released without prior notice to multiple groups that have worked on redeveloping War Memorial and the reviews have been critical so far. Plenty of people like Topgolf. They just don’t want it in what is now a park. The mayor’s pitch is that it would be a money-maker for a strapped city to pay for other park improvements.

To prepare for the bid opening, here’s what Topgolf looks like. These photos show the Topgolf in Rogers. It was built near a freeway on land leased from a private owner. It occupies 11 acres, seven acres fewer than what’s proposed to be used in Little Rock.

The development features high fences to contain golf balls, plenty of lights that burn late into the evening and acres of parking in a segment of what once was a golf course bordered by I-630 and University Avenue.

