The Little Rock Police Department has launched a homicide investigation following the Aug. 2 death of a Little Rock man.
Vence Lee Jr., 27, was admitted to the CHI St. Vincent infirmary July 20 with multiple gunshot wounds.
More from the LRPD:
Detectives later learned the shooting occurred in the 6800 block of Colonel Glenn Road. Detectives performed a canvass of the area in an attempt to locate evidence and possible witnesses to this shooting. The Crimes Scene Search Unit responded to photograph and process the scene for anything of evidentiary value.
On August 2, 2020, at approximately 7:11 PM, St. Vincent Infirmary contacted detectives to informed them Mr. Lee had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Mr. Lee’s family was present, and was notified of his passing.
The Pulaski County Corner’s Office was notified and took possession of Mr. Lee’s body.
The investigation has now been taken over by the Little Rock Homicide Unit and is on-
going. This incident occurred in Little Rock’s Northwest Division.