ON THE PROPERTY: A bridge and mill in the former theme park. Courtesy Bass Pro Shops

Johnny Morris, the Springfield, Mo.-based founder of Bass Pro Shops, has purchased the former Dogpatch USA property in Newton County, according to a Bass Pro Shops media release.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported in June that Down By the Falls LLC, incorporated in Delaware but with a Springfield, Mo. street address, purchased the property May 28 for $1.12 million.

Great American Spillproof Products, led by Charles “Bud” Pelsor, purchased the property for $2 million in 2014, but plans to redevelop it never materialized.

The media release says that Morris doesn’t have specific plans for the property, but money isn’t likely to be an object. Morris also developed Big Cedar Lodge and the 10,000-acre Dogwood Canyon Nature Park in South Missouri.