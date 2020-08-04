Little Rock Traffic Court will continue its “virtual court cyber-docket” through at least October, the city announced today.

From the release:

In a letter to Mayor Frank Scott Jr., and the Little Rock Board of Directors, Judge Fleming wrote: “The safety, health, and well-being of ticket recipients and court employees is paramount. National, statewide, and local data indicates that we should keep doing what we’re doing, with a view toward blending in-person proceedings into that later in the year possibly October or November.”

Recipients of traffic citations are asked to email the court to get on the docket for a remote court session. People who do not have email may call 501-371-4733. Some will be permitted to “appear” by telephone only, but Fleming stresses that videoconferencing is preferable.

“In most cases, we need to see faces,” he said.

People with citations that show court dates in September are asked to email the court again, TrafficCourtContact@littlerock .gov, as soon as possible to get on the docket.

Fleming stressed that “it will not be helpful to drive downtown and physically come to the courthouse. Please don’t come to the building.”