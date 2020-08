The state took in $766.8 million in July, an increase of $245.9 million (47 percent) from last year and $79.9 million (12 percent) above forecast.

The state has a total of $665.9 million in net available general revenues. That’s $203.1 million (44 percent) above last year and $52.7 million above the monthly forecast.

Here’s the full report.