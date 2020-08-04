Ali Noland, candidate for zone 5 of the Little Rock School District Board, has put together an impressive panel for a back-to-school town hall. The Zoom event is from 6-7:30 p.m. tonight.

Participants include state Reps. Tippi McCullough, Denise Ennett, Andrew Collins and Fred Love, all Democrats from Little Rock; state Sen. Will Bond (D-Little Rock); Pulaski Heights Elementary Principal Anna Lloyd; Arkansas Public Policy Panel Director Bill Kopsky; former state Rep. and current state senate candidate Clarke Tucker; former gubernatorial candidate Jared Henderson; Little Rock Central High teacher Alyce Zotolli; LRSD nurses Jaime Alverson and Yanitra Perkins; and pediatricians Drs. Aaron Strong and Chad Rogers.