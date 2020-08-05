Superintendent Mike Poore (file photo) Brian Chilson

The Little Rock School District has set a deadline of Aug. 7 for families to indicate whether their students will enroll in virtual learning or on-site learning. Those that don’t respond by Aug. 7 will be enrolled in in-person learning. The district expects families to commit to either option for at least one quarter (or nine-weeks) unless there are “extenuating circumstances,” Pamela Smith, communications director, said. A committee will review requests, she said.

As of yesterday, the parents of 15,000 of the roughly 24,000-student district had responded. Fifty-three percent have elected for virtual instruction. Full breakdown below.

In the LRSD’s COVID FAQ, there’s this item:

Will the classroom teacher be providing on-site and virtual instruction simultaneously? No, those in the classroom will provide instruction in the classroom while others will provide instruction fully virtually. Virtual instruction will be a combination of live sessions with the assigned teacher, pre-recorded videos from the classroom teacher or other resources chosen by the teacher, and activities the student will engage in on their own. Younger students may require assistance in completing their work, especially early in the year as they get comfortable.(Updated 6-29)

But yesterday Superintendent Mike Poore said that “many teachers will be teaching both in person and virtual students.” To what degree “will depend on the building and how many teachers they have vs. the number of students who are opting for virtual instruction,” he said by email.

