Brian Chilson

Education Secretary Johnny Key said today at Governor Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing that the new state requirement that local school districts offer on-site instruction every weekday wasn’t a policy change. “Really this is not a change in our stance at all,” he said. “… We have said since day one the plan for the fall was to come back and have school onsite.”

Governor Hutchinson, perhaps explaining the motivation of the move, said that he had heard complaints from working parents about the hybrid model. “It makes it very, very difficult for working parents,” Hutchinson said of a split schedule. “How do you go to work for two days if the kids are at home learning virtually?”

Key said the education department had become aware of districts offering fewer than five days of on-site instruction, which led them to issue what he called a “clarification” today.

But districts offering hybrid schedules isn’t news to the state. The Fayetteville School District announced its plan to offer a split schedule with students on campus two days a week in early July. Hutchinson was asked about it July 16 and said the district “had gotten a little off track” of what he expected of schools. EStem Public Charter Schools in Little Rock, the largest charter school system in the state, also announced its plans to offer a split schedule in early July. School districts in Dumas, Forrest City and Helena/West Helena have announced similar plans.

Sixty-three districts responded in a survey from the education department that they planned to offer a hybrid/split schedule, but a spot check of some of those districts indicate many also plan to offer daily instruction.

I’ve sought comment from several of the affected school districts, but none have been prepared to comment.

Tracey-Ann Nelson, executive director of the Arkansas Education Association, had this to say of the move: