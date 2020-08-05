I wanted to share my thoughts with you, as an Arkansas educator.

First and foremost, I’m curious about the supposed great numbers of educators who are excited and ready to go back to school. Literally none of the teachers I am in contact with share that view and, given my presence in many organizing groups in the state, it seems as though you’re likely getting more emails and calls about keeping schools closed until such time as they can be reopened safely — or, at least, when our community spread is under control.

I certainly realize the need to provide high-quality education for all students and I desperately miss being in my classroom. However, I am not convinced that reopening districts is the right move at this time. The safety of my students is my primary concern — they’re not going to learn history while struggling to survive on a ventilator because schools opened too soon without appropriate safety measures for students or for teachers.

My classroom is too small to accommodate a class of students with adequate social distancing. The campus lunchroom is similarly too small to allow students to separate during meals. Passing periods mean large crowds in small hallways. Moving teachers instead of students isn’t feasible at the high school level, with students pursuing a wide range of courses throughout the day. Already inadequate time for sanitizing — not to mention limited availability of cleaning supplies — would be exacerbated by the new needs of our pandemic reality. Providing masks to all students is a great idea, but let’s be honest. Measures like mask wearing, temperature checking, and self-monitoring haven’t managed to protect students at summer camps or during summer sports.

With new studies clearly demonstrating that students are completely capable of spreading COVID-19, it is irresponsible to reopen schools at this time. We do not have the capability to keep students and staff safe. Precautions like taking temperatures at the door or encouraging hand washing have not done well in preventing the spread of the virus at summer camps, church organizations, or daycares. We are not taking the steps that other countries have in order to ensure a safe opening, including waiting for a consistent reduction of community spread and a proper investment in PPE and sanitation measures. South Korea has been utilizing members of the military to assist with school disinfection; my district is going to provide me with a spray bottle of disinfectant and their good wishes.

Virtual learning is certainly not perfect. We both know that many families in this area of the state struggle with accessing the internet or affording necessary technologies, let alone arranging childcare for working parents or finding time to assist children with school work. Again, I would argue that the inconveniences are far outweighed by the need to keep students safe. The recent news of outbreaks among educators throughout the state who are attending in-person meetings about reopening should be enough to convince anyone that it’s not safe to send children back to school. Genuinely, the idea that many of our professional development events and conferences are still being held virtually should be clue enough that it’s not okay to put children and their teachers at an increased risk. How dare the State Board of Education attend meetings through the safety of Zoom while discussing ways to send children back into in-person schooling. It’s enraging.

Discussions about students “falling behind” are disingenuous. Fall behind what exactly? Arbitrary goals for achievement and growth, set by testing companies? In discussing the repercussions of the Spanish Influenza outbreak of 1918, no one spends much time on how many students “fell behind” during school closures. They talk about how many people died. My students cannot learn effectively if the campus has to shut down every other week for quarantining, leaving them floundering between in-person and virtual learning. My students cannot learn from a hospital bed. My students cannot learn from the grave, nor can I teach from one. I understand the burden that not having school available to mind children during the day can place on families. I imagine the burden of burying a child, or waiting by their bedside as they suffer through COVID-19, would be greater.

On a personal note, I want you to know the sorts of discussions I’ve been having with my colleagues. Most of the teachers I know are making end of life plans and preparing living wills as we approach August. Many, myself included, feel that it’s more a matter of “when” we become ill, not “if” we become infected. Many educators are in the highest risk groups for infection. Are schools going to be able to function as educators become ill and are unable to go to work? There aren’t enough substitutes (who are often retired educators in high risk categories) to fill all of our shoes. Perhaps it’s ego, but I also don’t believe that what I can offer students can be replaced by a “virtual learning catalog” of recorded courses. The difference is that I love my students. I know them, and I know their families, and I care what happens to them. Meeting with them digitally just isn’t the same, but I know that it’s safer for them and that’s what matters most.

Teachers are used to being left out of conversations about their jobs and responsibilities. We regularly accept inconvenience and disrespect in the name of “putting students first”. We wouldn’t do the job we do if we didn’t have a love for our students. However, I’m not sure that I’m ready to die in a pandemic in the name of “normal” schooling. Please don’t carelessly sacrifice myself or my students.