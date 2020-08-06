The NRA has been a constant advocate for Second Amendment rights. If New York does not want the NRA, then the NRA should move south, where people respect and value the Second Amendment. Arkansas would be a natural home. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 6, 2020

The attorney general of New York sued the NRA today seeking its closure alleging years of corruption as a nonprofit.

The NRA sued back. The attorney general of Washington, D.C. has also sued the NRA over misuse of money.

Governor Hutchinson, who’s worked for the NRA and is trying to make Arkansas the center of the gun industry, jumped into the fray. See his gratuitous Tweet.

The NRA is not in New York, of course. It already lies below the Mason-Dixon line and its high-paid lobbyist-executives, though they could buy influence in Arkansas a lot more cheaply, presumably wouldn’t Cotton to no longer being a short limo ride from the steakhouses and bars where they entertain congressional powers.

Thanks, but no thanks, Governor.