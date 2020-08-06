New cases of COVID-19 remain steadily high, with 735 reported today. Of those, 44 are in correctional facilities; the rest are in the community. There are a total of 6,985 active cases. Seven more people have died, bringing the toll to 515. There are 514 people hospitalized, 111 of them on ventilators.

Figures released from the Arkansas Department of Health after the update show that just under half of the hospitalized — 243 patients — are in intensive care.

Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero reported the figures at today’s COVID-19 update for the public; Governor Hutchinson is in Washington, D.C., at the National Governor’s Association meeting.

Ten counties have 20 or more cases. New to the high-case county list is Poinsett, with 27. Romero said there does not appear to be a cluster of infections there. Other counties: Pulaski, 73. Craighead, 69. Sebastian, 62. Benton and Garland, 24 each. Crittenden and Mississippi, 23 each. Greene, 22. Saline, 21.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha once again urged the public to get a flu shot. The vaccine, which she said only about half of Arkansans routinely get, is especially important in a year when hospitals have a new illness to contend with. You don’t want COVID-19 and the flu, she said.

The state health department’s last influenza report, for April 5-11, showed that 1,325 people were hospitalized with the virus and 118 died since the first reports came in 8 months earlier, in September 2019. For folks who suggest that COVID-19 is just another illness we have to deal with and no worse than flu: In the past 5 months since the first reported case, 3,118 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and the toll is 515.

The number of test results from commercial labs dipped; today’s total of reports received was 4,514. Romero said that he believed the health department, which is getting another high through-put machine and will have point-of-test antigen platforms for schools across the state, means testing will be adequate to determine whether schools can open. “Right now we are fine to move forward” with opening school, Romero said. “We’re hopeful the use of masks will drive the rate downward.”

The guidance for school response to positive cases does not get into specifics about how many cases it would take to close down a school or district. Among the considerations for closure: whether cases are increasing, if the source is the school itself and if the local community also has widespread cases.

A link to a Planning for Reengagement Document takes you to “page not found.” Maybe it hasn’t been drawn up.