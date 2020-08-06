There are TWO options for participating in this year’s Big Dam Bridge 100 tour.

In-person Solo Challenge: For those who still plan to travel to the Little Rock/North Little Rock area to enjoy the beautiful, natural scenery of Central Arkansas. This option will not be the planned event we put together every year. The course will not be marked, and aid stations will not be in place, but we welcome those of you who want to travel and ride in person between 9/25-12/31.

Driveway Challenge: A virtual event where cyclists may ride anytime and from any place. Cyclists who prefer to roll their current registration to the 2021 tour may certainly do so at no charge.

This is a first in the history of our ride, and it is not the route we wanted to take. But, after countless hours of planning and considerations, we believe it is more prudent to consider the fact that we don’t know what COVID-19 will hand us during the next two months, and the health and safety of our cyclists is our priority.

We wanted to present you with options in consideration of your ride preference and comfort level as much as possible, given the pandemic. Like you, we have been energized in gearing up for this ride, so we hope you will join us in making the most of it.

Regardless of which ride option you choose, it WILL be complemented by an outstanding swag package. Details can be found on the BDB100 website.

You’ll also find the course on the RaceJoy app once the event has been set-up on the RaceJoy platform. Further details on how to use the RaceJoy app will be coming in the days ahead. For any of you who have not used RaceJoy in the past, the app provides you with mile tracking, pacing, virtual cheer sections for your supporters, and other features. Join us Sept. 26, or ride whenever it’s convenient for you!

Click to register.

Canceling and/or changing to a challenge-based event is never an easy decision to make, and we know that this news is disappointing to all of you, just as it is disappointing to us. We understand the hours you have dedicated to training for this race, so please know that this cancellation was made with the safety of the entire community in mind. We look forward to having you take part in the challenge event and hope you will encourage others to participate.