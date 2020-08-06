J. Eric Hagler

J. Eric Hagler, a lawyer and former prosecutor, magistrate and special associate justice of the state Supreme Court, has been named by Governor Hutchinson as director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The native Arkansan will move from California, where he has been in private practice, back to Arkansas to take the job.

Hagler, who earned his law degree at the Bowen School of Law in Little Rock, served as a magistrate in Bentonville. He served as a special justice in 2003.

Hagler succeeds Bishop Woosley, who announced in July he would leave the office Aug. 3.

The appointment was announced by Secretary of Finance and Administration Larry Walther.