Good details in the Eureka Springs Independent’s report on the Rockin’ Pig Saloon’s apparent low regard for Governor Hutchinson’s mask mandate.

Wear a mask, the saloon says, but if you don’t we’re assuming you have a valid reason not to do so. The ABC has cited the premises for failing to require masks and employees observed without them. The final action by the ABC administrator hasn’t been announced.

An interesting footnote is the one-person protest staged by a local resident over the bar’s seeming refusal to enforce the mask mandate. He was ordered by a Eureka police officer (unmasked) to leave the property.

The owner of the Rockin’ Pig recently announced a tourist development.

The business of Arkansas is business, the governor has made clear.