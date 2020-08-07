

When Governor Hutchinson proudly announced the publication of guidelines for “safe” continuation of band and choral music the other day, I thought: Really?

I played trombone once upon a time (and still now and then, as when I joined a lockdown tribute to health workers early in the pandemic). To put it bluntly: The spit hits the fan.

Anyway, my concerns were more thoughtfully expressed in this good interview by KATV with Danny Fletcher, fine arts director of the Little Rock School District and a saxophone player.

Read all about playing wind instruments with masks; masks on instruments; extra distancing for trombone players, and lots more. Fletcher says diplomatically it will be a challenge to have band and orchestra. It’s not easy to play an instrument with a mask slit for a mouthpiece.

Chorus? Masked singers. 12-foot distancing. Not easy.

But the economy must be served. The governor has decreed.