Arkansas Wins 2020

Arkansas Wins 2020, the campaign to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to legalize 16 more casinos in Arkansas, has given up the fight.

A hearing before a special master had been set Saturday in the case for Arkansas Wins’ appeal of Secretary of State John Thurston’s finding they’d failed to meet petition requirements. The ballot title also was rejected by the state Board of Election Commissioners and that also was being appealed.

The committee filed a motion before the court today to have the case dismissed.

It had submitted a brief in support of its appeal this morning, then filed the motion for dismissal at 5:07 p.m. Its brief contended it had secured sufficient additional signatures to qualify for the ballot. Final decisions on the ballot must be made by Aug. 20.

Thurston’s initial decision turned on disallowing thousands of signatures gathered by paid canvassers.

I’ve confirmed the campaign is over, but beyond that have no comment. The double whammy of two adverse rulings to challenge undoubtedly increased the difficulties of waging the battle, not to mention the certain heavily financed opposition of existing casinos in Arkansas, which already had assembled a war chest to fight the proposal. It also carried the baggage of creating 16 casinos with pre-determined LLC owners and no identification of financial backers.

The campaign issued a statement:

”Arkansas Wins in 2020 has filed a motion for a voluntary nonsuit and will not be taking further legal action. It is unfortunate that the Secretary of State’s office was unwilling to defend the will of the nearly 100,000 Arkansas voters who signed our petition and we believe our argument before the Supreme Court was valid. We look forward to benefiting the overall wellbeing of Arkansans during these uncertain social and economic times,” said Taylor Riddle, spokesman for Arkansas Wins in 2020.