Sheridan Richards filed today as a challenger to City Director Joan Adcock for re-election to her at-large seat on the Little Rock Board of Directors.

Greg Henderson of Rock City Eats was already in the race.

Here’s Richards’ announcement in mid-July. She’s a senior HR business partner at UAMS with a rich educational background and involvement in community organizations. Early endorsements include former Sen. Bill Walker and retired Judge Marion Humphrey. She also already has a video out on Adcock’s failure this week to endorse Director Ken Richardson’s resolution supporting a moratorium on evictions during the pandemic.

“Our city needs a fresh start,” she says,.

You’ll be hearing this often. Adcock has her work cut out for her.

Whether she’s a product of the long-rumored desire of supporters of Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to find an opponent to Adcock, I don’t know. I do know Adcock has been a thorn in Scott’s side (and others before him.)