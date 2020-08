Arkansas Times editors Max Brantley and Lindsey Millar discuss reopening schools amid the pandemic, fraud and holds on unemployment claims, a plea deal in the Linda Collins case, Rusty Cranford and Top Golf.

Advertisement

Thanks to sponsor Dr. Sederick Charles Rice, who plans an August 2020 release of his next book “StepDads, Showing Up & Showing Out: Tips to Navigating the Complex World of Blended Families.”