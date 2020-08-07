This post by City Director Kathy Webb is going viral on Facebook.

Advertisement

I’ve spoken briefly with the original source of the report and hope to talk to the victim. “She is skittish right now,” her friend said.

The bare details, according to the friend to whom she first reported this: She was returning home from the Kroger in the Heights, carrying a birthday cake and “dealing with her bike” when young men in their 20s accosted her from a car about wearing a mask. The talk turned political and “went downhill fast.” She said she supported Joe Biden. She said she was hit Yin the face

Advertisement

The police have been notified. The search is on for any area surveillance cameras.

Trumpers have already appeared on Facebook to doubt the report and chastise the victim for having the mask pulled below her nose when the photo was taken.

Advertisement

I hope there are cameras available.

KTHV has details from police report.