I am a secondary social studies teacher at Hamburg High School in Hamburg, Arkansas. I am also the parent of a twelve year old daughter, so I view the education system from both sides. In light of recent events I would like to share my thoughts on reopening with you.

In the past few months, Mrs. Tracey Streeter and Cecil Ray Cossey have worked tirelessly to put together a plan for our school district to reopen. This plan consists of a hybrid schedule to allow for social distancing among staff and students and proper sanitization. Myself and several other teachers support this hybrid system for numerous reasons. First being – my daughter and I live with my seventy year old mother. My mother has been diagnosed with early stage dementia and needs our care. My concern is that I have a high probability of bringing COVID-19 home to my at risk mother. I genuinely believe that my school operating at full capacity will provide less opportunity to sanitize and socially distance which ultimately puts my family at a higher risk. Other staff members take care of their elderly parents as well and are highly likely to be casualties of this school year. I am very aware that my students are unlikely to pass away from the COVID virus, but they are highly likely to take it back to their at risk parents, grandparents, aunt/uncles, etc.

Second – my school’s hybrid plan also had a planning day built in on Monday. As an educator whose planning period is frequently taken up by leadership/team meetings and training, I am very concerned about that day being taken away. Here is why – I will be doubling my job. I am now a digital and in person educator. I teach four different subjects, that require four different plans, materials, videos, etc. I teach two Advanced Placement classes, one Pre Advanced Placement class, and one academic Economics class. The content of these classes is very in-depth and requires lots of reading and research. I pride myself on engaging my students with fun, standard-focused, and well thought out lessons. Without my planning day I will undoubtedly be forced to work after school and on weekends to provide quality lessons for digital and in person students. My own child, who is dyslexic, requires extra time on all of her assignments and studying for tests after school. Undoubtedly, my extra work load will give me less time to devote to my child. This is not a sacrifice I am willing to make.

As an educator, I am very aware of the value of a good education. I also believe in the safety of my students, colleagues, and family members. At this point, I believe their safety should be the utmost priority. Thank you so much for all you do for our great state.