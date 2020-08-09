The Washington Post digs into the effort to put Kanye West on state presidential ballots. It seems to be a Republican plot to siphon votes (Black voters the thinking goes) away from Joe Biden, particularly in the key swing state of Wisconsin.

But Arkansas?

As has been reported elsewhere:

In Arkansas, West’s petition was signed by Gregg Keller, a longtime Republican operative who is the former executive director of the American Conservative Union.

Sam Nunberg, a former Trump adviser, said he brought Keller to meet with Trump twice beginning in late 2014, hoping Keller would become campaign manager. The Post reviewed a memo prepared by Nunberg and given to Trump that laid out Keller’s qualifications for the manager job. “Trump liked him,” Nunberg said.