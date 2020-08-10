China has sanctioned 11 Americans, including Sen. Tom Cotton, for “behaving badly on Hong Kong-related issues.”

Hell, this will become a campaign ad for Tough Talking Tom.

China hasn’t said what the sanctions mean. He wasn’t planning to visit, I’m guessing.

As predicted, Cotton is tickled for more time in the spotlight for his coming presidential bid.

If China thinks my opposition to its communist tyranny to date warrants these sanctions, I have two words for them: just wait. My full statement: https://t.co/C8GXTcKhCR — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 10, 2020