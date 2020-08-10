Governor Hutchinson (file photo) Brian Chilson

When you board an airplane, the pilot doesn’t usually announce that he plans to try to land the plane “to the extent feasible.” I’m guessing that if he did, quite a few passengers would quickly head for the exit. That’s because there are just some things that we shouldn’t do unless we can do them safely. Reopening schools during the height of a deadly pandemic is one of those things. In matters of life or death, feasibility should not be the governing standard; safety should.

I do not doubt that our school districts, administrators, teachers and staff have been working exceptionally hard to prepare for the start of in-person classes. When I say that we are not yet ready to reopen, that is not a criticism of our schools. In fact, all the talk about school readiness is a misnomer; the real issue is whether our community has done enough to control the virus by staying home, wearing masks, and social distancing so that schools can safely reopen. We haven’t, and yet again, teachers are being asked to solve society’s problems. This time, trying to do so could quite literally kill them.

We have heard our elected officials talk about the need to return to school for the social and emotional wellbeing of children, so that they don’t get behind academically, and so that parents can go to work. All of that is true. No one is arguing that online learning is ideal. But I have yet to hear any state leader say that schools will be safe. The Arkansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Arkansas Education Association, the Little Rock Education Association and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel have all released statements urging the state to delay the reopening of in-person classes until we get this virus under better control.

It is true that previous generations have risen to greater challenges than this; they have proven that we, as a society, can come together to accomplish seemingly impossible goals. And that nostalgia for greatness has been weaponized as a tool to convince us that it is our patriotic duty to forge ahead and return to work, school and life as we previously knew it. But it is neither patriotic nor heroic to push forward with a plan that is foolish and deadly. Governor Hutchinson is asking teachers to risk their lives, not to win a world war or sacrifice for the greater good, but simply so that he will have the political cover to say “well, we tried.” This isn’t leadership; it’s weakness.

I am heartbroken and angry that our dedicated and beloved teachers are being put in this position simply because Governor Hutchinson hasn’t found the fortitude to stand up to his critics and do what is necessary to save lives. Teachers in other states have already died of COVID-19 after returning to the classroom. A teacher I know recently called me in tears, panicked and frustrated. “I am no longer going to debate the value of my own life with people who think it is okay to ask me to martyr myself,” she sobbed. Law firms in Arkansas are advertising special offers to teachers: Let us help you make your will before you head back to the classroom.

Many teachers I know have spent a shocking amount of their own money on extra PPE, cleaning supplies and air purifiers. Despite all those precautions, some are setting up alternative living arrangements, such as tents in the garage, so that they can separate themselves from at-risk family members. I know a teacher in Conway who has chosen to send her child to live with her mother, knowing that she cannot have any contact with either of them once she returns to the classroom. A school nurse told me that her in-laws offered to financially support her family if she would please just quit her job and stay home. It is, therefore, no wonder that so many excellent, experienced, passionate teachers are resigning and retiring instead of going back. And when teachers are already making the heartbreaking choice to leaving their careers rather than risk their lives, it is not surprising that there is a growing chorus of voices suggesting a strike.

Absolutely no one is saying that we should just throw up our hands and quit trying to educate kids. Teachers, parents and public-health advocates are urging the governor and the Arkansas Department of Education to allow districts to start planning to deliver all education virtually instead of requiring them to expend precious time, energy and resources preparing for in-person classes that will be immediately shut down again when students and teachers inevitably get sick. Everyone agrees we have an obligation to provide an adequate and equitable education to all children. No one, however, has any legal precedent for what that should look like during the height of a deadly pandemic. It is a pretty safe assumption, though, that the framers of the Arkansas constitution did not intend for the governor to put school children at risk in order to educate them.

Delaying the start of in-person classes would not only protect the health of thousands of Arkansas kids and educators, it would allow us time to smoothly roll out online-only education rather than having to scramble to do so when schools are forced to close again. Moreover, it would help us retain the good teachers that we will need to facilitate distance learning, and it would relieve pre-K parents (like me) of having to make a horrible choice between sending our children into an environment that we do not believe is safe or potentially losing their pre-K spot for an entire school year. Starting the year virtually is the smarter and safer course of action.

To be clear, I get no joy out of taking this position. I know that children need to be in school, and I desperately want my own children to return as soon as possible. But wishing for normalcy won’t protect us from the virus, and we have a moral obligation to put politics aside and try to save as many lives as possible. We need to completely reject the concept of “feasibility” as a limiting factor for how safe we can make public education this year. Starting online only is both feasible and much safer. But right now our hands are tied. Hutchinson is mandating that all schools open for in-person education five days a week, regardless of the rate of community spread in that area. So, I will close with these words, directed personally to the governor:

Governor Hutchinson, great leadership is often born out of great adversity. I know you did not cause this pandemic, nor did you ask for it. I am genuinely sympathetic to the intense pressure you are facing from all sides on this issue; you are in an unenviable position. But if you cannot guarantee the safety of our teachers and students, you have a moral obligation not to reopen schools. Instead, I beg you to find the courage to accept the reality of our current situation and to lead us out of it by making the very difficult decision to postpone reopening. Forget feasibility. Forget political cover. Do what is right. And if you are unwilling or unable to use your position to save the lives of as many Arkansans as can possibly be saved, then resign.