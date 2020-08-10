Lest there be any doubt that the Cherokee Nation will forge ahead with its fight to win the casino permit in Pope County, currently in the hands of the Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi, it sought to send a strong message with an ad in Sunday’s Courier in Russellville.

The text:

AN OPEN LETTER TO THE RESIDENTS OF POPE COUNTY

& THE RIVER VALLEY:

Many of you have expressed great disappointment in the Racing

Commission’s recent issuance of the casino gaming license to Gulfside

Casino Partnership. Our team at Cherokee Nation Businesses is equally

displeased – but not defeated.

Over the past year and a half, we have had the distinct pleasure of

planting our roots and becoming engrained in the community. We have

enjoyed meeting each and every visitor that has walked through the

doors of our local office in downtown Russellville, as well as each person

we have interacted with at various community functions across the

River Valley.

Being a dedicated, trustworthy community partner is at our core, and

we have taken that to heart while developing relationships with local

officials, community leaders and the great people of Arkansas.

Currently, we find ourselves enteringanew phase. And in the spirit of

continued transparency and honesty, we owe it to the community to

provide a fair assessment of where things stand as well as a forecast

of where we hope to be in the future.

First and foremost, we want to express our gratitude for the unwavering

support we have received from all of you. Your commitment to us has

been equally as genuine as our commitment to you. From the bottom

of our hearts, we thank you.

It is unfortunate that your local support seems to have received little

to no consideration at the state level during this process. And it is

deeply disappointing and confusing as to how the sole recipient of

support letters from incumbent officials – as well as the unanimous

recommendation of the Commission’s hired expert across all four

scoring criteria – is not the operator holding the license today.

That said, this fight is not over. We pledge to keep moving forward and

pursuing every legal avenue we can to obtain this license. Our genuine

commitment remains fully intact.

Pope County deserves a responsible operator that has a stellar track

record of keeping promises made to communities, employees and local

vendors. A responsible operator that provides peace of mind because

of its thoughtful and calculated approach – especially amidst an

economic downturn.

Cherokee Nation Businesses has approached our proposed Legends

Resort & Casino project no differently. It is our sincere desire to have the

opportunity to fulfill our commitments to you, the County and cities within

it, including the financial commitment per the Economic Development

Agreement we executed with elected officials in Pope County.

In the meantime, we are still here. Thank you for your continued

support, words of encouragement and validation that Cherokee Nation

Businesses is the operator of choice for Pope County.

CHUCK GARRETT

CEO, Cherokee Nation Businesses