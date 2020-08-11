KADE HOLLIDAY

More trouble for Kade Holliday, who resigned as Craighead County clerk after being charged with converting $1 million in public money to his personal use.

He was held in contempt of court last week for failure to provide a complete financial accounting in the suit filed against him by the county. The judge set a punishment of 15 days in jail, but suspended it on condition he meet new conditions. He was ordered to produce by Friday a complete list of all assets and produce by today a list of all debts, plus any gifts or investments greater than $500 that he’d made in 2020.

Advertisement

The court record doesn’t indicate if he’s satisfied the order. In addition to facing criminal charges and this suit, a contractor is seeking payment from Holliday for work it did to build a restaurant for him in Nashville.