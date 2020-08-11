The Batesville Guard posted this picture of a new Independence County seal yesterday afternoon on Facebook and it’s drawn more than 300 comments, very few of them favorable. Some pretty funny.

One writer to me said he’d found three Nazi symbols and a poop emoji. That seems a little harsh, though there IS an echo of the Nazi eagle and the lightning bolts were seen by many as reminiscent of SS bolts. Maybe the little triangles are the emoji he saw?

One comment from Facebook:

A bell that more resembles a weird straw hat, Chicken to symbolize the chicken plants, the trout to symbolize you can fish outside of independence co for trout, the pizza wheel to symbolize our fast food pizzerias, and the lightning bolts to symbolize what the stench from the chicken plants does to your nose as you cross the bridge into batesville. **please note I’m being facetious, sort of** but seriously how much did we pay for this turd?