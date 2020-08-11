State Sen. Joyce Elliott, the Democratic challenger to incumbent 2nd District Republican Rep. French Hill has released her first TV ad buy, said to be a “six-figure” purchase.
It touches on her background and Hill’s vote for the millionaires’ tax cut and Republicans’ yen to cut Social Security and Medicare.
Said Elliott’s release:
Elliott stated, “I am proud to share my life story and show how it motivated my decades-long quest to fight for working people. Making healthcare more affordable, lowering taxes for working people—these are the kinds of common-sense measures I will prioritize in Congress.
“That will be a welcome change from our current Congressman, who time and time again has voted to cut Medicare and Social Security to benefit fellow millionaires and special interest groups.”