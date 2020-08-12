The American Legislative Exchange Council is the corporate-funded lobby that produces conservative cookie-cutter legislation for state legislators, with a general goal to give preferential tax and regulatory policy to the rich.

In a sense, its annual evaluation of state performance is worthwhile. If ALEC likes your state, the working man or woman best duck and cover.

The summary of the Arkansas ranking above illustrates.

Estate tax? Perfect by ALEC’s lights. We’re No. 1. We assess NONE. Walton heirs can keep their billions when one dies to build up Northwest Arkansas and tear down Little Rock public schools.

Anti-union? Perfect. Right to work (for less) law.

Workers compensation costs? Third-best for business in the country. (In other words, third-worst, or thereabouts, for injured workers.)

Debt service? Low. We issue some bonds now and then, such as to lend taxpayer money to rich giant steelmakers, build a football palace and pay for an office building the state shouldn’t have bought in Riverdale. But still not so much.

Liability lawsuit exposure? Not good enough for the Kochs and them, at 30th. But not nearly as bad as you’d think given business lobby caterwauling.

Property taxes? Super for the Kochs and Co. Third-lowest in the country.

Corporate income tax rate? Not bad. No. 22. Better by the lobby’s lights than the personal income tax rate, ranked 30th.

Sales tax? Here the poor folks get hammered, just the way the fat cats like it. 46th highest in the country and that’s before the business lobby/legislature half-cent sales tax increase planned in 2023 to lavish general revenues on the freeway builders.

Key economic indicators (to ALEC) put Arkansas in the middle of the pack. How to improve? Asa has the plan. More income tax cuts for millionaires. We’re in the top half on outlook because we generally favor business in areas important to ALEC.

The mystery: It’s always been so. And yet …. in per capita income, educational attainment, health and other measurements, we remain bottom half. Go figure.

Here’s the full ALEC report.