Quite a story out of Alaska, reported here by KAIT in Jonesboro.
DNA evidence linked an Arkansas man to the death of a 17-year-old girl in Alaska in 1996.
In September of 2018, the cold case unit at the Alaska State Troopers worked with Sitka Police to pursue using genetic genealogy as a forensic tool to find new DNA match.
A genealogical search of DNA profiles made Steve Branch, 66, of Austin, Ark., a suspect.
Investigators went to Branch’s home on Aug. 3 but he denied involvement in the crime and refused to provide a DNA sample. Approximately 30 minutes after investigators left Branch’s residence, he committed suicide by shooting himself.
DNA from the autopsy matched the evidence gathered in Alaska 24 years ago, Alaska officials announced this week.
Another man had been tried and acquitted in the crime.