Quite a story out of Alaska, reported here by KAIT in Jonesboro.

DNA evidence linked an Arkansas man to the death of a 17-year-old girl in Alaska in 1996.

In September of 2018, the cold case unit at the Alaska State Troopers worked with Sitka Police to pursue using genetic genealogy as a forensic tool to find new DNA match.

A genealogical search of DNA profiles made Steve Branch, 66, of Austin, Ark., a suspect.