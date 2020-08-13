A friend notes, as we have from time to time, the difference in positive COVID-19 testing rate that Governor Hutchinson frequently cites and figures compiled elsewhere.

Differences matter because:

The difference is significant. Most health officials say the testing rate, particularly one above 5 percent, is a good indicator not to resume in-person school.

Hutchinson acknowledges a rate around 8.9 percent on a rolling seven-day average from the beginning of the pandemic. Not great by any standard.

But the respected Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center says it’s worse, 12.44 percent — 10th highest in the country in an update today.

Differences in point-of-time testing and computation methods differ, but still:

Should a state with the 10th highest COVID-19 positive rate in the country by one leading indicator be pushing hell-for-leather to play high school football and, incidentally, put thousands of kids on school buses and in classrooms with teachers, many with high-risk health profiles?

Question for the governor today.