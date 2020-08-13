Here’s a Facebook post I came across this morning. It’s by Jason McCann, a Little Rock artist and an art teacher at Central High School. It’s an image of the personal protective equipment he’s been supplied for the school year. A packet of wipes. A bottle of hand sanitizer. A face shield. No mask. Ready for Learning? Not safely. If the state (and federal government) were taking protection seriously, it would provide more than a plastic face shield. How about an ample supply of masks for use throughout the day? Plastic barriers? Ventilation? A bottle of hand sanitizer bigger than a pint of milk? Surprised district puppet master Johnny Key didn’t just hand out apples.