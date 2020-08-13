40/29 reports that Walmart has messaged workers at its campuses (offices as opposed to retail outlets) to plan to continue to work remotely through at least January 2021.

Do you think the giant retailer has epidemiologists and other experts on staff that assess the current pandemic and make decisions on the safest means of continuing business?

Do you think this holds any hints for those who say it’s time to send millions of kids back into classrooms and adoring fans into football stadiums?

Just a thought.