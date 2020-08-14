Breaking: Postal Service warns 46 states their voters could be disenfranchised by delayed mail-in ballots https://t.co/NBMOYtPkFL — Erin Cox (@ErinatThePost) August 14, 2020

This not good. And, yes, Arkansas is on the list of states warned that the debilitated Postal Service might not be able to deliver the expected crush of mail ballots on time.

Which is a good time to mention that confusion is rampant about Arkansas absentee voting rules.

I included secretary of state instructions the other day. Here they are again.

But what if you are afraid to vote in person but also afraid a mailed ballot won’t arrive in time, the day before the election?

Strategically picking an early vote center and planning to visit it at a time with smaller crowds is one idea.

Applying for an absentee ballot (due to be mailed in mid-September) and then hand-delivering it is another.

For now, you may only deliver it to the county clerk, typically a single office in each county. The current belief is that Arkansas law won’t allow placement of drop boxes. Clerks’ offices are open, but courthouse access is restricted by the pandemic. In Little Rock, the clerk has an office by the security checkpoint to handle business. That would be the only dropoff spot for ballots currently. But discussions are underway about means to expand access to a dropoff spot. The clerk could dispatch employees to certain early voting sites for example. This is a work in progress, I’m told.

Also in the works is a campaign to assist absentee voters in negotiating the process, including with postage and perhaps assistance in copying a photo ID. There is a process by which you may attest to the validity of your signature as an alternative to providing the ID, but the thinking is that it is safer to include the ID.

Here’s the relevant rule on absentee voting verification from the state board of election commissioners:

Verification of Voter Registration in Absentee Ballots

Absentee voters are required to verify their voter registration when they return their absentee ballot by including a copy of a photo ID which satisfies the requirement of Amendment 51 of the Arkansas Constitution. See page 37. Unless otherwise exempted, an absentee ballot which is returned and which does not include the required copy of the voter’s photo ID shall be considered a provisional ballot. Voters who are active duty members of the uniform services of the United States, the United States Merchant Marine, or the spouse or dependent of any such service member, who are absent from the country due to this service are not required to verify their voter registration. Voter who are a resident of a long-term care or residential care facility licensed by the state of Arkansas are not required to verify their voter registration so long as they provide documentation from the administrator of the faculty attesting that the person is a resident of the facility.

If an absentee ballot is designated as a provisional ballot, the ballot shall be counted if the provisional/absentee ballot is accompanied by a verification of identity affirmation in which the voter affirms under penalty of perjury that the voter is registered to vote in the state of Arkansas and that the voter is the person who is registered to vote using that voter’s name, date of birth, and voting address. In addition, the voter must be lawfully registered in that county and have voted on the correct ballot. If such an affirmation is not signed, the provisional/absentee ballot may only be counted if the voter verifies their voter registration to the county clerk or county board of election commissions before 12:00 noon on the Monday following the election and there is no other legal basis requiring the ballot to not be counted. If a voter’s absentee ballot has been made provisional and that voter does not sign the verification of identity affirmation or verify his or her voter registration following the election, that provisional absentee ballot will not be counted.