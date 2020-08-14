Chief Justice Dan Kemp has named Judge Brandon Harrison as chief judge of the Arkansas Court of Appeals, succeeding Judge Rita Gruber.

The release:

Judge Brandon Harrison will take ofïìce as chief judge of the Arkansas Court of

Appeals in September, Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp announced Friday.

Chief judges are appointed by the chief justice. Harrison will start his term on

September 1st, which is the beginning of the 42nd term of the Court of Appeals.

Harrison was raised in Fort Smith. He graduated from the University of Arkansas

with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. He then graduated with a Juris Doctor

degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law.

Harrison was elected to the Court of Appeals in 2012 and elected to a second term

earlier this year. Before being elected, Judge Harrison practiced law for nine years

and served as law clerk to a United States District Judge in the Eastern District of

Arkansas for one year.

He replaces ChiefJudge Rita Gruber. “I thank Judge Gruber for her service as chief

judge and I look forward to working with Judge Harrison during his term as chief ”

stated ChiefJustice Kemp.